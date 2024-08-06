The Sean Diddy Factor In Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Separation Rumours

Rumours about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce have been circulating for months now. In a new twist, former record executive and convicted felon Suge Knight has alleged that the rumoured split is connected to Jennifer's ex-boyfriend, rapper Sean “Diddy.” FYI: JLo and Sean were allegedly involved in a nightclub shooting incident in New York in 1999, reported The Guardian. Now, Suge Knight, in the latest episode of his prison podcast Collect Call with Suge Knight, has claimed that the tapes, from the shooting incident, allegedly found at Sean's home must have been shown to Ben Affleck by the FBI. He said, "I'm quite sure they [FBI] probably called. And the FBI gave respect and a courtesy call to Ben Affleck. It's a white man who got respect in the white world. I'm quite sure they said, ‘We want to show you some things about your wife.'"

He continued, “When he [Ben Affleck] seen the sh*t that her and Puff was doing and who they be doing it with, I'm quite sure that they gave his a*s those tapes and I'm quite sure he can never look at her the same.”

Suge Knight also predicted that the rumoured estranged couple will likely head for divorce. “I'm quite sure they headed for divorce because that's a man who had a good life. Great parents don't spend a lot of money. Ain't tripping off paparazzi, he's living his life. He got his own team. She done brought all tha extra sh*t out and now that muthaf***a he want out,”he said.

Meanwhile, an OK Magazine report stated that Ben Affleck wasn't happy with the way things turned out between him and Jennifer Lopez. “Jennifer was Ben's dream woman. It was a drama all the time. He's feeling down about it and is upset and depressed that it didn't work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do." Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in 2022,” a source was quoted as saying.