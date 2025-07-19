Over 20 Injured As Vehicle Drives Into Crowd In Los Angeles' East Hollywood

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) reported that a vehicle drove into crowd in Los Angeles' East Hollywood leaving more than 20 injured. 5 people are in critical condition, around 8-10 people are in serious condition and 10-15 in fair condition, the department said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Santa Monica Boulevard.

The LAFD said in a statement that it is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time.