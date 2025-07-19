Advertisement

Over 20 Injured As Vehicle Drives Into Crowd In Los Angeles' East Hollywood

5 people are in critical condition, around 8-10 people are in serious condition and 10-15 in fair condition, the department said on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that avehicle drove into crowd in Los Angeles' East Hollywood

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) reported that a vehicle drove into crowd in Los Angeles' East Hollywood leaving more than 20 injured. 5 people are in critical condition, around 8-10 people are in serious condition and 10-15 in fair condition, the department said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Santa Monica Boulevard.

The LAFD said in a statement that it is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time.

