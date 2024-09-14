Toronto International Film Festival 2024: <i>Superboys Of Malegaon</i> Receives A Standing Ovation

The Prime Video original Superboys of Malegaon premiered at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) today, September 14. The film received a thunderous standing ovation from the audience. Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, the film features Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora and Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead. Saqib Ayub, Manjiri Pupala, Anuj Singh Duhan, and Ali Abbas are also a part of the project. The comedy flick is bankrolled by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Production with Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ritesh Sidhwani acting as executive producers. In a slew of pictures shared by Prime Video on Instagram, the cast and crew members of Superboys of Malegaon were seen taking on the TIFF red carpet with unmatched grandeur and style.

The first picture from the carousel captured the leading trio posing on the red carpet. All of them looked suave dressed in tuxedos. Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar shared the frame in the following photograph. Varun Grover was seen alongside Nasir Shaikh in the next image. Nasir is a Malegaon-based amateur filmmaker. Superboys of Malegaon is inspired by his life. Saqib Ayub and Manjiri Pupala also made it to the carousel. While Saqib exhibited a goofy pose, Manjiri flashed a beaming smile at the lens. The last snap comprised the entire Superboys of Malegaon team posing together. “Lights, Camera, MALEGAON. The cast and crew of Superboys of Malegaon descended on the red carpet for its TIFF premiere,” read the side note.

Varun Grover shared a video on Instagram showing the crowd giving a standing ovation to Superboys of Malegaon. The crowd erupted into cheers making Nasir Shaikh emotional. He wiped away tears before sharing a warm hug with Zoya Akhtar. Reema Kagti was seen waving at the audience with a smile on her face. “Absolute mad response to SOM world premiere at TIFF. Congratulations to the entire team” captioned Varun.

Here's another video from Superboys of Malegaon's world premiere:

Inspired by real events, Superboys of Malegaon revolves around a group of passionate amateur filmmakers from Malegaon, a small town in Maharashtra where residents are obsessed with Bollywood.