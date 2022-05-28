Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav From The Sets Of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

A picture from the sets of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. (courtesy: gouravadarsh )

And, we have a fresh picture featuring the cast of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Oh yes, we are talking about Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The frame has brightened our screens, to say the least. It is a candid snapshot of the trio, dressed in uber-cool outfits, chilling at the Marine Drive. Do we need to say more? Of course, we will walk you through the caption. The picture was shared by Adarsh, who wrote, “A pillow of winds” and added the hashtag - Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Co-star Siddhant was among the first to drop a comment under it. He simply left a kite emoji. Babil Khan also expressed his excitement via a set of fire and red heart emojis.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh. As per the official synopsis, the film is “a digital age story of three friends living in Mumbai.” Now, take a look at the post shared by Adarsh Gourav. Ananya Panday also shared a picture with her “boys” on Instagram Stories. Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a Boomerang with Adarsh Gourav.





Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was announced in September 2021. The film is bankrolled by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films, and Farhan Akhtar Riteish Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Ananya Panday had shared the first look poster from the film and wrote, “Find your friends and you won't need followers.”

At the time of the announcement, Arjun Varain Singh has said that he “feels incredibly surreal to announce my first film as a director. He added, “I cannot be more excited to take on the roller coaster that lies ahead.”

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were last seen together in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. Deepika Padukone was also part of the film.