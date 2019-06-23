Before Amrish Puri, This Actor Was Offered The Role Of Mogambo In Mr India

A still from the film Mr India (Courtesy: YouTube)

Actor Anupam Kher says he was the first choice to play the role of Mogambo in Shekhar Kapur's 1987 directorial Mr India. Remembering actor Amrish Puri on his 87th birth anniversary on Saturday, Anupam said: "Amrish Puriji was a really good friend of mine. It feels really sad to talk about your friends who are no more in this world. He was a remarkable actor."

"In Mr India, Mogambo's role was offered to me before him but after one or two months, makers of that film replaced me with Amrish Puriji," said Anupam, who was promoting his film One Day: Justice Delivered here on Saturday.

"When you are dropped from a film then generally an actor feels bad, but when I watched Mr. India and saw Amrish ji's work as Mogambo then, I thought that makers of the film took the right decision by casting Amrish ji in their film," he added.