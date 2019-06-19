Anupam Kher Recalls His 'Iconic' Meeting With 'Legend Dilip Kumar'

A still from the 1986 film Karma. (Image courtesy: anupampkher)

If you are a big fan of the 1986 film Karma, you will easily recall the scene Anupam Kher mentioned in his latest throwback picture that he posted on his Instagram profile. The actor shared an anecdote about Karma, in which he shared screen space with veteran actor Dilip Kumar for the first time. Anupam posted a still from the super hit film and recalled how Dilip Kumar comforted him on the film's set. He said that it was not his (Dilip Kumar) words but a pat by the legendary actor on his shoulder that relaxed him later. For those who don't know, Anupam Kher played the antagonist while Dilip Kumar played the role of a high ranking police officer in the film.

Sharing the picture, Anupam wrote: "The iconic meeting of Dr Dang with Rana Vishwa Pratap Singh. This was my first day of shoot for Subhash Ghai Ji's magnum opus Karma. I was apprehensive, nervous, & excited to be in the same frame with the real thespian and legend Dilip Kumar. His "Relax! It is only acting" didn't relax me. But his pat on my shoulder after the shot did make me think that I had arrived. There is, and there will be, nobody like Dilip Saab. He is the ultimate actor India has ever produced."

Karma, which was directed and produced by Subhash Ghai, also featured Anil Kapoor, Nutan, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Poonam Dhillon, late Sridevi and Dara Singh. The film received critical acclaim for its story and the stars' performances.

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the 2019 film The Accidental Prime Minister, in which he played the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.