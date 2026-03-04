Vijay Crishna, Who Played Shah Rukh Khan's Father In <i>Devdas</i>, Dies At 81

Veteran actor Vijay Crishn died on Wednesday. He was 81.

Actor Lillete Dubey confirmed the news of the actor's death on her Instagram. Lillete fondly remembered him as a 'brilliant actor.' Vijay played Shah Rukh Khan's father in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas.

Sharing a picture with Vijay, Lillete wrote, "Heartbroken.. our dearest Vijay Crishna .. part of our theatre family & 'Dance like a Man' for over 25 years .. has passed away.. a man of many parts .. a brilliant actor, handsome, charming, bright with his dry tongue in cheek trademark humour, he was much loved & cherished by us all .. so many memories flood the heart & mind & overwhelm me."

She continued, "RIP my Jairaj .. you will never be forgotten.. May you entertain the angels as you did us all here .. love & prayers for his lovely wife Smita, girls Nyrika & Freyan & the whole family."

Reacting to the post, Anupam Kher wrote, "That is so so sad. Om shanti!"

Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba wrote, "Thats very sad news. My sincere condolences to his family n all those who worked or knew him. May he rest in peace."

Director Nupur Asthana commented, "This is very sad news. My deepest condolences."

The cause of the actor's death has not yet been disclosed by the family.

Vijay Crishna was a very well-known face in Indian theatre, where he performed for over two decades.

He received praise for the 2004 English film Dance Like a Man, which was based on a play by Mahesh Dattani.

He is best remembered for playing the father of Shah Rukh Khan's character in the 2002 film Devdas. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film also starred Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit.