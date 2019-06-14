Anupam Kher And Anushka Sharma's Chit-Chat About Their 'Favourite' Virat Kohli In London

Anupam Kher shared this image on social media. (Image courtesy: anupampkher)

Highlights Anupam Kher met Anushka Sharma in London The 64-year-old actor shared a photo with her on social media Anushka is accompanying Virat Kohli for the World Cup 2019 in London

Anupam Kher, who is in London these days, met actress Anushka Sharma in the city and gave us a glimpse of their meeting on his social media profiles. Anushka is accompanying her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for the World Cup 2019 in London. In his recent post, Anupam said that meeting Anushka was a "wonderful" experience as he has always admired her for her "work" and "cool attitude." He also said that the duo talked about many things, including their favourite topic Virat Kohli. Anupam recently flew to England to speak at the Oxford Union Society. The Oxford Union is a debating society in the city of Oxford (England). In his speech there, Anupam talked about his ups and downs of life, cinema and his motherland.

The 64-year-old actor met Anushka and added a memory of his meeting with the actress to his photo archives. Sharing the photo on Instagram, he wrote: "It was so wonderful to meet one of my favourites Anushka Sharma in London. We haven't worked much together but I have always admired her for her work and her cool attitude. Had fun talking to her about films, power of failure, army life and of course our favourite Virat Kohli."

Take a look:

In one of his previous posts, Anupam expressed gratitude towards the Oxford Union for giving him a warm "welcome" and "appreciation." "Thank you, members of the Oxford Union for your warmth, welcome and appreciation. It was a great learning experience to speak to you about my ups and downs of life, about cinema and of course about India. A special thanks to Indian students. Jai Ho," he captioned his post.

Take a look:

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the 2019 film The Accidental Prime Minister, in which he played former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.