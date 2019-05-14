Anushka Sharma Reveals Why She Hasn't Signed A New Film After Zero

Anushka Sharma shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Anushka Sharma says she is producing shows for streaming platforms In 2018, she starred in four films - Zero, Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Sanju "You feel you want to sit back and take a call," said Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in 2018 box office debacle Zero, hasn't announced her next project yet and the 31-year-old actress producer told Hindustan Times that she's in a space where she "(doesn't need to) sign films just because I have to fill up time." Anushka Sharma, who owns Clean Slate Films, told HT: "I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don't need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time." She also said added that working on multiple projects kept her busy last three years. "In the past three years, I have been working in a fashion which was very hectic and I have done roles which were extremely demanding. In one calendar year to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, it's not easy and takes a toll on you. All are different, and required a lot of prep. You feel you want to sit back and take a call."

Anushka, who toured extensively with Virat Kohli during several cricket series, said that a producer's job is quite demanding. She said: "We have been producing shows for streaming platforms, a film too. Those are things that also require my time, and in my case, it's very different. I am an actor at the same time. There are things that I do behind the scenes, which obviously people are not going to be privy to."

Apart from Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, Anushka Sharma was also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju in 2018.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.