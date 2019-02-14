Valentine's Day: The Verdict On Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Pic - 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'

Anushka Sharma Instagrammed this photo on Valentine's Day (courtesy anushkasharma)

Highlights "Love is beyond and above everything," Anushka captioned her post In the photos, Anushka and Virat can be seen feeding a herd of Llama Virat also shared a Valentine's Day-special post

As is tradition, both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared Valentine's Day-special posts on their respective social media accounts and you'll have to agree with us when we say Anushka's post is way more cute! On Thursday afternoon, Anushka made an album of photos, featuring her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and also a herd of adorable Llama (yes, you read that right). "Love is beyond and above everything. The only thing that's real. It's all encompassing and beyond the reach of the mind. Happy Valentine's Day to all," Anushka wrote on her Instagram and won all our hearts. The first photo on the album is that of Virat and Anushka feeding their furry friends. Anushka had recently accompanied Virat for India's New Zealand tour and the photo appears to be from the island country.

Arjun Kapoor was one of the first ones to leave a comment on Anushka's post and reviewed the photo as "rab ne bana di Jodi." Anushka made her Bollywood debut with 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's comment on Anushka's Instagram (courtesy Instagram)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated years of togetherness with a dinner date on the eve of Valentine's Day. They were spotted at Nueva, Virat Kohli's fancy fine-dining restaurant in the national capital. Virat shared a glimpse of his date night with Anushka and wrote: "About last night with my valentine."

Anushka Sharma, who has a reputation for being an animal lover, also often ropes in Virat Kohli to spend time with their animal friends. Here are some posts - begin by browsing through the first album.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in December 2017 after dating for several years. The couple often delight their fans with loved-up posts from their travel diaries or date nights, which instantly go viral.