Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli, We Love You Just Like This

Virat Kohli shared this picture with Anushka Sharma (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Have you seen Virat Kohli's latest Instagram post? It's just so, so adorable. The picture features Virat with wife Anushka Sharma by a lake and the couple hold each other and smile. What's that puddle on the floor? Oh, it's your heart. Virat didn't post the loved-up picture with any caption, just a simple heart emoticon says it all. In just a few minutes, their picture was liked over 5 lakh times (and very much counting). Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in New Zealand, where the Indian cricket team is busy with an ODI series. Take a look at their picture here.

Earlier this week, Anushka, in an Instagram post, revealed that they are holidaying just a 'breath away from Bliss.'

"Away we go," wrote Virat Kohli for a picture of them flying to their holiday destination.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the Zero. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been rested for the remaining two ODI matches in New Zealand.