How Lovely Is Virat Kohli's Caption For Pic With Anushka Sharma From New Zealand?

Virat Kohli is spending quality time with Anushka Sharma in New Zealand, where the Indian cricket team is currently playing an ODI series

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 24, 2019 16:43 IST
Virat Kohli shared this picture with Anushka Sharma (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

  1. "Moments with her," he wrote
  2. "Uff, can't handle this beauty," Anushka wrote for Virat
  3. Virat and Anushka married in December 2017

Cricketer Virat Kohli is spending quality time with wife Anushka Sharma in New Zealand, where the Indian cricket team is currently playing an ODI series. After the victory in the first match against New Zealand, Virat took a day off to celebrate with Anushka and the couple treated us to some pictures from their latest outing on their respective Instagram stories. "Moments with her," read the caption of Virat's picture with Anushka. While the 30-year-old actress shared a zoomed in video of Virat and wrote, "Uff, can't handle this beauty." Anushka's other posts are solo pictures herself and Virat. Take a look.

cqabtvcg

Screenshot of Virat's Instagram stories

 

nkq43vk

Screenshot of Anushka's Instagram stories

 

paq9nrbg

Screenshot of Anushka's Instagram stories

 

"Basking in the sun," wrote Virat Kohli for a picture of himself shared on his Instagram and Twitter pages.

 

 

Anushka Sharma joined Virat Kohli when he was busy with a series in Australia. After the series, the couple enjoyed Australia Open in Melbourne and also met the tennis star Roger Federer. "What a day at the Australian Open. An amazing way to finish the Australian summer. Forever grateful," tweeted Virat.

 

 

Anushka's post featured her with just Virat. "Beautiful sunny day at tennis with this beautiful sunny boy."

 

 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in December 2017 in Italy. Their wedding was an extremely private affair with only families and close friends in attendance.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the December release Zero, in which she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her other films of 2018 were Pari and Sui Dhaaga. She hasn't announced her new projects yet.

