'They Came. They Conquered': Anushka Sharma's Post For Virat Kohli And Team India On Their Big Win

As India won their first-ever Test series in Australia on Monday, actress Anushka Sharma posted a lovely message for husband Virat Kohli (the captain) and the team. "They came. They conquered. History written and created by this bunch. Huge congratulations to all players, coaching unit and support staff; it takes undying perseverance and solid conviction to focus on what's important and shut out the rest," read an excerpt from Anushka's post. She has shared a series of pictures along with her post and one of them is a photo of Virat kissing the trophy. "So, so happy and proud of you my love," Anushka concluded. It is the first time India has won a Test series in Australia.

Here's Anushka Sharma's post. She is currently in Australia.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in December 2017.