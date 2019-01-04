Anushka Sharma Is 'Such A Happy Girl,' Credit Goes To Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma Instagrammed this photo (courtesy anushkasharma)

Highlights Anushka shared a photo of hers and Virat on Instagram "You make me such a happy girl," Anushka wrote Anushka and Virat are currently in Sydney

Anushka Sharma, who is currently in Sydney with Virat Kohli as he leads Team India in the ongoing Test match, delighted Virushka (as the couple are popularly known as) fans with an adorable photo from the Australian city with a brand new photo of the star couple. In the click, the smiles on Virat and Anushka's faces say it all but Anushka still explained her current mood in the caption when she wrote: "You make me such a happy girl!" Aww, how cute is that? Anushka has accompanied Virat Kohli to Sydney, for India's fourth and final Test against Australia that is being played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

Here's what Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Friday looks like:

Anushka and Virat rung in the New Year together and wished their fans with adorable photos on Instagram. "Hope you all wake up to the new year filled with hope , peace and compassion ... May we all strive to be kinder to one another and illuminate the light and beauty that resides within... A very happy new year from us to you," read Anushka's New Year greeting while Virat added: "Happy New Year to everyone back home and all over the world, all the way from Australia. Have a wonderful year ahead God bless everyone."

Ahead of New Year, Virat shared a million dollar selfie with his "one and only" from when the couple were en-route Sydney:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, both of who catch up with their super-busy schedules, sliced out time to celebrate their first karva chauth together this year. Anushka was also by Virat's side on his birthday.

Thank God for his birth pic.twitter.com/SzeodVBzum — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 5, 2018

Anushka Sharma was last seen in December release Zero, in which she played the role of a specially-abled scientist and co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are couple goals, truly!