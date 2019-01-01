New Year Wishes Pour In From The Bachchans, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit And Others

(L) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her family (R) Anushka Shrama and Virat Kohli

Highlights Big B shared a collage of his family on Instagram Akshay Kumar's Instagram post was rather motivating Ajay Devgn wished fans with photo of himself and Nysa from their vacation

The Bachchans, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Dharmendra and several other Bollywood celebrities sent across their New Year greetings for their fan and loved ones on social media. Amitabh Bachchan put together snippets from his family photo archive and shared it on his Instagram timeline with a caption which read: "Greetings and love." The photos shared by Big B is from Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding which took place last year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also shared a family photo featuring herself with Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya on Instagram. "Happy New Year all. Happines, love and light. God bless," the caption read.

Greetings and love I A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Dec 31, 2018 at 10:35am PST

HAPPY NEW YEAR Happiness Love n Light GOD BLESS A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Dec 31, 2018 at 11:57pm PST

Akshay Kumar's Instagram post on the first day of the New Year was rather motivating. He shared with his fans a video of how he begun his day."Sharing with you all the first sunrise of the New Year. My workout motivation : two action-packed films this year, so find something to make you wake up, get up and get out there! Wishing you all a healthy and Happu New Year," he wrote.

Anushka Sharma, who rang in the New Year with her husband Virat Kohli in Sydney, sent out greetings to her fans and followers on social media with this message: "Hope you all wake up to the new year filled with hope , peace and compassion. May we all strive to be kinder to one another and illuminate the light and beauty that resides within. A very happy new year from us to you." She accompanied the post with a loved-up picture of herself and Virat.

Dharmendra and Madhuri Dixit both shared videos of themselves wishing their fans a prosperous start to the New Year. "My dear friends and followers, you are my strength. Happy New Year to all," tweeted Dharmendra while Madhuri Dixit wrote: "Holidays are the best with family and friends! Happy New Year to my Insta family from me and my sister-in-law, Seema and my whole family."

MY DEAR FRIENDS AND FOLLOWERS, YOU ARE MY STRENGTH.HAPPY NEW YEAR TO YOU ALL. pic.twitter.com/wIuH5br5b3 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 31, 2018

Ajay Devgn, who is currently holidaying with his family in Thailand, shared a photo of himself woth his daughter Nysa and wrote: "The light is beautiful, but my daughter outshines everything! Happy 2019 and I'm sure your daughters are all precious to you."

Here are some of the other celebrities who sent out their New Year greetings on social media:

For last year's words belong to last year's language

And next year's words await another voice."

T.S. Eliot

Wishing you all a very happy, healthy & prosperous New Year! #HappyNewYear2019pic.twitter.com/lHXSjSlJmk — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 1, 2019

Several Bollywood celebrities flew to exotic locations to spend the New Year's eve with their family and close friends. The actors bombarded social media with envy-inducing photos from their vacation.

