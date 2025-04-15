Happy Bengali New Year 2025: Subho Noboborsho Wishes, Quotes And Messages

Bengali New Year 2025: Pohela Boishakh, also known as Poila Baisakh or Noboborsho is the traditional new year day of the Bengali people. The day is celebrated with joy, cultural pride and enthusiasm by Bengalis worldwide. In 2025, Poila Boishakh will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 15, as the start of the new year of the Bengali calendar. For those unfamiliar, Poila or Pohela means "first"-referring to the first day of the month of Baisakh in the Hindu calendar. Apart from West Bengal, this festival is also celebrated with enthusiasm in Tripura, Assam, and Bangladesh.

The day is filled with traditional music, dance, and art performances that showcase the rich heritage of Bengal. People dress in traditional clothing—women in elegant saris and men in kurtas and dhotis—adding to the festive atmosphere. Special dishes like panta bhat (fermented rice), ilish (hilsa fish), and sweets such as mishti doi are prepared and enjoyed with family and friends.

For business owners, it's a time to inaugurate new ventures and begin fresh account books, symbolising growth and renewal. Farmers regard the day as the onset of a new agricultural season. Colourful processions known as Mangal Shobhajatra are organised, featuring masks, floats, and cultural performances. Local fairs also take place, offering traditional handicrafts and festive treats.

Here are some Bengali New Year wishes to send today: