Happy Baisakhi 2025: Date, History And Significance Of The Harvest Festival

Baisakhi 2025: Baisakhi is a Sikh festival that celebrates the harvest season, cultural heritage and formation of the Khalsa Panth. Baisakhi is celebrated every year in April, either on the 13th or the 14th, depending on the tithi in the Hindu calendar. This year, the festival is being celebrated today, i.e on April 13 (Sunday). Baisakhi embodies the spirit of gratitude for the bountiful harvest, fostering community and sharing among people. Sikh communities take out vibrant processions, organise folk music programmes and langar meals along with family reunions and get-togethers on the occasion. Gurdwaras are adorned with decorations, and special prayers are held to honour this historic event.

History of Baisakhi

This day commemorates the establishment of the Khalsa community in 1699. On this day, the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh united the followers of the Sikh Khalsa community to form the code of conduct.

Significance of Baisakhi



The term 'Khalsa' means pure and was introduced to fight against injustice and it represents equality and courage. The community emphasises that all humans are equal. Apart from its religious significance, this day holds tremendous cultural relevance to the Sikh community. This day marks the beginning of the harvest season, and farmers in North India celebrate it with excitement.

Baisakhi symbolises courage, equality and the eternal struggle against injustice. It serves as a reminder of the Sikh values of selflessness, compassion and service to humanity.

Baisakhi celebrations

Baisakhi is not just a religious or agricultural festival, but also a cultural extravaganza that showcases the vibrancy and diversity of Punjab. From energetic bhangra performances to melodious gidda dances, Baisakhi celebrations are a feast for the senses.

Punjabi communities across the world celebrate the festival by wearing traditional attire and taking out colourful processions. People go around the neighbourhood singing devotional hymns in praise of Guru Gobind Singh. Baisakhi is a very special day at the Gurudwaras across the world. The famous Kada Prasad is made and distributed. Traditional langars are a must on Baisakhi.

A highlight of the festival is the mouthwatering delicacies, which are mostly in orange-yellow colour. Some of these delicacies are Kadhi-Chawal, Meethe Chawal (sweet rice), Kesar Phirni, Badam Puri and Chhole Kulche.