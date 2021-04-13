Happy Baisakhi 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Status, SMS And Messages

Vaisakhi in 2021: The harvest festival of Punjab is called Baisakhi or Vaisakhi. Happy Baisakhi!

Baisakhi, the spring harvest festival and New Year of Punjab, is here. One of the most lively and vibrant festivals of India, Baisakhi coincides with the Chaitra Navratri - a very auspicious time for Hindus in the country. Along with Baisakhi, states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal and Assam also celebrate New Years around this time. On Baisakhi, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh Guru, had established the Khalsa in 1699. Guru Gobind Singh had declared that all human beings are equal. Happy Baisakhi 2021!

Happy Baisakhi 2021: Wishes, quotes, images, messages, SMS, WhatsApp status you can send to your loved ones.



"Baisakhi di lakh lakh vadaiyaan"

''On this Baisakhi, let us pray for good health, peace and abundance. Happy Baisakhi!''

''May God bless you. Happy Baisakhi!''

''May Waheguru Ji bless you success and happiness. Happy Baisakhi, my friend.''

''Sending you warm greetings on Baisakhi. Happy Baisakhi dear! ''

''Warmest wishes for you and your family. Have a wonderful year ahead. Happy Baisakhi!''

''Happy Baisakhi to you and your family. Stay safe my friend.''

''Wishing you a healthy, peaceful and joyful year ahead. Happy Baisakhi to you and your family.''

''May the freshness and fragrance of spring be there in your life everyday. Happy Baisakhi!''

''Cheers to a better life and a bright future. Have a prosperous New Year. Happy Baisakhi!''

''It's Baisakhi! Turn over a new leaf, look forward to joyful days. Happy Baisakhi!''

''Happy Baisakhi'' greetings to share

Baisakhi 2021 date and auspicious time