Chaitra Navratri 2021: PM Modi Tweets Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi Greetings

PM Modi wishes people of India on Chaitra Navratri and Ugadi

Chaitra Navratri 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Chaitra Navratri today. The nine-day Chaitra Navratri begins today and ends on April 22. PM Modi also tweeted greetings on Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, celebrated in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Chaitra Navratri and Ugadi are happy and vibrant spring festivals ringing in the Hindu New Year in several states. ''May the auspicious occassion bring wellness and joy in people's lives,'' PM Modi tweeted.

सभी देशवासियों को नव संवत्सर की मंगलकामनाएं। यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के जीवन में हर्षोल्लास लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

''Wishing everyone on the special occasion of Ugadi,'' the Prime Minister wrote on the microblogging site.

Wishing everyone on the special occasion of Ugadi. pic.twitter.com/ePkdzxr3FX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

Ugadi 2021 is the beginning of the Telugu Shaka Samvat 1943. In neighbouring Maharashtra, Ugadi is celebrated as Gudi Padwa or the Maharashtrial New Year. This is the second consecutive year that a host of Indian New Years are being marked amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic, there are strict guidelines in place. The central and state governments have urged people to take utmost care and follow the protocols of wearing masks and maintaining social distance. No large public gatherings for celebrations have been allowed.