Happy Baisakhi 2019: Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Images, SMS, Messages, Greetings, SMS, WhatsApp And Facebook Status Of Vaisakhi

Baisakhi falls on April 14 this year. It is Sikh New Year. Happy Baisakhi!

Baisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is celebrated on April 13 every year. It coincides with Pohela Boishakh (Bengali New Year), Bohag Bihu(Assamese New Year), Vishu (New Year of Hindus in Kerala), Puthandu (Tamil New Year). Also known as Vaisakhi, Vaishakhi, or Vasakhi, it is a spring harvest festival. Baisakhi commemorates the formation of Khalsa panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. Vaisakhi also marks the birth of Sikh order that started after the persecution and execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur for refusing to convert to Islam under the orders of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi with joy and devotion. They take an early bath, wear new clothes and visit the gurdwara to participate in the special prayer meet marked for the day. After a special ardaas, kirtan and discourses, kada prasad is distributed amongst all present. Later, people sit in rows to relish the langar and served by kar sevaks or volunteers.

Here are some wishes, messages, photos, greetings and SMS you can share with your loved ones.

Sending you warm greetings from miles away for the harvest festival. Happy Baisakhi, my dear.

Happy Baisakhi: May you have a joyful year ahead!

Accept my warmest wishes for you and your family this Baisakhi. Have a wonderful year ahead!

Baisakhi is here! Let's dance and party. Happy Baisakhi to you and your family.

Happy Baisakhi: Celebrate the festival with dhol and bhangra.

Baisakhi di lakh lakh vadaiyaan.

On this Vaisakhi, let us pray it will be a year of a new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends.

May God bless you. Happy Baisakhi!

May Waheguru Ji accept reward you a life full of success. Happy Baisakhi, my friend.



Wishing you healthy, peaceful and joyful year ahead. Happy Baisakhi to you and your family.



Just as a new bloom spreads fragrance and freshness around. May the new year add a new beauty, freshness into your life. Happy Baisakhi!

Happy Baisakhi: Have a wonderful year ahead!

Cheers to a better life and a bright future. Have a prosperous New Year. Happy Vaisakhi!



Here's your chance to turn over a new leaf. May you have a successful journey ahead. Happy Baisakhi!

Happy Baisakhi!

