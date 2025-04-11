Pink Moon Or Micromoon On Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Significance, Rituals, And Link To Baisakhi

On April 12, 2025, the Pink Moon or Micromoon will grace the skies, coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti and Baisakhi. Though the moon won't appear pink, its springtime presence holds spiritual significance, influencing rituals and celebrations, and is seen as a symbol of renewal and strength.

What exactly is a micromoon?

According to Earth.Com, Moon reaches the farthest point in its elliptical orbit around Earth. That moment, called apogee, coincides with the full moon phase.

When this happens, the Moon looks smaller and dimmer than usual. The effect is subtle - most people won't notice unless they compare photos side by side.

"It's a very subtle difference," said astrophysicist Alain Brizard from Saint Michael's College in Vermont.

In contrast, a supermoon happens when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth. The difference between a micromoon and a supermoon isn't huge, but it's measurable. Supermoons can appear about 14% larger and 30% brighter.

Micromoons and supermoons aren't rare. They happen several times a year when the Moon's full phase syncs up with the right point in its orbit.

Why Is It Called the Pink Moon?

As per Discover Magazine, Pink Moon was given its name to represent the bloom of the creeping phlox (otherwise known as moss pink), a flowering plant that blankets much of the eastern and central U.S. from April through early May. This moon, just like the full moons of other months, is rooted in Native American naming traditions.

The Pink Moon sports a few alternate names as well, including the Breaking Ice Moon (from Algonquin culture) and the Egg Moon (from Anglo-Saxon culture).

Religious Significance

For Hindus, this full moon corresponds with Hanuman Jayanti, the celebration of the birth of Lord Hanuman, celebrated in most areas on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra.

This full moon, known as Bak Poya among Buddhists, recalls Buddha's journey to Sri Lanka when he mediated a dispute between leaders, preventing a war.

In the Christian ecclesiastical calendar, this is the Paschal Moon, from which the date of Easter is calculated. Paschal is the Latinized version of Pesach. Generally, the Christian holiday of Easter, also called Pascha, is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon of spring.

Baisakhi 2025

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a significant harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and northern India, occurring just after the Pink Moon. It marks the Sikh New Year and commemorates the formation of the Khalsa in 1699. Observed on April 13 or 14, Baisakhi symbolizes new beginnings and spiritual renewal.