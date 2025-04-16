Attacked In Guna During Hanuman Jayanti, Cops File Case, Accuse BJP Leader

Cases filed by the police - who were attacked during the Hanuman Jayanti procession at Guna, Madhya Pradesh - have come as a fresh twist on the communal violence that dominated headlines last week. The police have claimed that BJP councillor Om Prakash Kushwaha and his associates allegedly raised provocative slogans and instigated unrest near Karnalganj Mosque.

According to the complaint filed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahesh Lakra, who was present at the spot, the procession violated permissions, played loud music and triggered tensions that eventually led to stone-throwing and clashes.

According to the complaint, on April 12, when he was informed that the procession was passing near the Karnalganj Mosque, Mr Lakra reached the spot and asked Om Prakash Kushwaha and his companions is they had permission for the procession and the use of a DJ.

"Who are you to ask about permission?" Mr Kushwaha allegedly replied.

The officer claimed he tried to stop the group, but they proceeded to play loud DJ music in front of the Madina Mosque, used abusive language, and raised slogans that hurt religious sentiments.

He further noted that around 15 people from the procession became agitated and began chanting slogans. According to the First Information Report, Om Prakash Kushwaha and others then started throwing stones.

Mr Lakra said he was occupied with other duties and could not file the report earlier. He formally lodged the complaint on April 14, seeking legal action.

The Sections mentioned in the FIR include disrupting public order, endangering public safety or leading to violence, especially during public gatherings or protests.

Mr Kushwaha filed a complaint as well, claiming that despite following the same route as previous years, the procession was obstructed and attacked.

As they neared the mosque, the locals objected to the presence of the DJ, leading to verbal altercations, stone pelting, and even the use a firearm.

Several people sustained injuries, and vehicles were damaged. He claimed that he suspects a larger conspiracy to incite communal unrest.

Altogether, eight FIRs have been filed so far, and 17 people have been arrested, Guna Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Sinha told NDTV. But sources indicated that apart from three, the rest have been registered under relatively minor sections.

The third FIR has been filed against members of right-wing organisations who have been accused of blocking major roads in Guna city during a protest on April 14.

Inspector Brijmohan Singh Bhadauriya, in his written complaint, said despite multiple warnings, the group continued shouting slogans and blocking the road.