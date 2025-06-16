Watch: Monkey Steals Money From Tourist In Tamil Nadu, Then Does This

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A monkey stole a bundle of Rs 500 notes from a man near Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu.

A monkey stole a bundle of Rs 500 notes from a man near Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, a famous tourist destination in Tamil Nadu, scaled a tree and then threw them from there.

The animal snatched the money from a Karnataka tourist, who was reportedly carrying multiple bundles of 500-rupee notes. The monkey unexpectedly appeared, grabbed his backpack, and ran away.

Sitting atop the tree, it pulled the notes out of the bag, observed and occasionally dropped one or two of them. A large crowd stood underneath the tree as mere spectators, capturing the monkey's theatrics on their phones.

The traveller patiently waited; he and his friends collected the money as and when the animal dropped it. Even though other tourists assisted the group, some notes still fell into the river.

This incident took place near the Guna cave area in the Dindigul district. The place gained popularity from the Tamil movie 'Guna' and recently made headlines again with the release of 'Manjummel Boys.'

Since being mentioned in the film, the place has witnessed a notable increase in the arrival of tourists.

A similar incident took place in early June when a monkey stole diamonds worth Rs 20 lakh from Aligarh-based diamond merchant Abhishek Agarwal's handbag during their visit to the Thakur Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. On June 6, after Agarwal and his family offered their prayers and were leaving for home, the animal suddenly snatched the bags containing the valuables from his hands.

The terrified businessman tried everything to get the monkey's attention. But after all else failed, he turned to the police for assistance.

Fortunately for the Agarwal family, a senior police official reported that after eight hours of work, the cops managed to corner the monkey and retrieve the bag.