Monkey Snatches Man's Bag With Rs 20 Lakh Jewellery In UP, Cops Get It Back

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Devotees in Mathura-Vrindavan often encounter mischievous monkeys during temple visits. A monkey stole a handbag containing jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh from Abhishek Agarwal's family. The police successfully recovered the stolen handbag after an eight-hour operation.

7 Devotees visiting the Mathura-Vrindavan region for temple visits often get a taste of the antics of the large monkey population as the simians steal spectacles, caps and food from visitors.

Aligarh-based diamond merchant Abhishek Agarwal and his family were left shell-shocked when a monkey snatched his handbag containing jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh during their visit to the Thakur Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

However, providence smiled on the Agarwal family as after an eight-hour effort, the police were able to corner the monkey and get the handbag back, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place when Abhishek Agarwal was walking towards his parked car to return home after offering prayers with his family on Friday. Suddenly, a monkey from a troop that had gathered in the street snatched the handbag from his hand that contained diamond jewellery worth more than Rs 20 lakh.

The worried businessman tried every method that people suggested to him like offering eatables to the monkey. But when all efforts failed, he sought help from the police.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Sandeep Singh said that the police identified the monkey and surrounded it.

After hours of hard work, they finally got the bag back safely and handed it over to its owner, Singh said.

The administration has been taking several steps to control the simian menace in the religious tourism belt of Mathura-Vrindavan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)