Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Hanuman Jayanti Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Share With Loved Ones

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: The auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, known for his superman strength and undying fealty to Lord Ram. This year, Hanuman Jayanti falls on Saturday, April 12, coinciding with the Chaitra Purnima (full moon day in the Hindu month of Chaitra). Devotees mark this occasion with prayers, fasting, and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, seeking inner peace, prosperity, and strength from Lord Hanuman.

Hanuman Jayanti is also a time for spiritual reflection and introspection as devotees aspire to emulate Hanuman's virtues in their own lives. It serves as a reminder of the power of devotion, humility, and selflessness in overcoming obstacles and attaining spiritual growth.

Also Read | Why Hanuman Jayanti Is Celebrated Twice A Year - And What Most People Don't Know About It

On this festive occasion, marking the birth of Lord Hanuman, sharing heartfelt wishes can add to the joy of the celebration.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Wishes and Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones