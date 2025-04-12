Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Hanuman Jayanti Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Share With Loved Ones

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: The auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, known for his superman strength and undying fealty to Lord Ram. This year, Hanuman Jayanti falls on Saturday, April 12, coinciding with the Chaitra Purnima (full moon day in the Hindu month of Chaitra). Devotees mark this occasion with prayers, fasting, and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, seeking inner peace, prosperity, and strength from Lord Hanuman.
Hanuman Jayanti is also a time for spiritual reflection and introspection as devotees aspire to emulate Hanuman's virtues in their own lives. It serves as a reminder of the power of devotion, humility, and selflessness in overcoming obstacles and attaining spiritual growth.
On this festive occasion, marking the birth of Lord Hanuman, sharing heartfelt wishes can add to the joy of the celebration.
Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Wishes and Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones
- May Lord Hanuman's strength and kindness guide you to ultimate glory!
- Wishing you and your family a happy Hanuman Jayanti. May Sankatmochan keep you away from all troubles and problems.
- May Lord Hanuman bless your home with harmony, joy, and boundless love. Jai Hanuman!
- I wish joy, harmony and prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti for you and your family. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2025!
- May the teachings and strength of Lord Hanuman be with you every day. Wishing you a very happy Hanuman Jayanti!
- Hope this special day brings you courage and devotion. Jai Hanuman!
- Wishing your family a Hanuman Jayanti filled with love and divine blessings.
- May you be the source of strength to your family. Wishing you and your family Hanuman Jayanti!
- Happy Hanuman Jayati to your loved ones. May we always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts and he will carry us across the ocean of sorrow and lift our happiness.
- On this auspicious day, may your hearts be filled with courage and love, just like Hanuman ji's devotion to Lord Ram.
