Why Hanuman Jayanti Is Celebrated Twice A Year - And What Most People Don't Know About It

Hanuman Jayanti, the celebration of Lord Hanuman's birth, is observed with great devotion across India. It is a time when devotees show their affection to the god of strength and wisdom. Hanuman Chalisa is a popular prayer chanted by devotees, especially on this day, to woship Lord Hanuman. But interestingly, Hanuman Jayanti is not celebrated on the same date across the country. In fact, it is observed twice a year, depending on regional beliefs and traditions. This often leads to confusion, especially for devotees trying to mark the occasion correctly.

The Two Hanuman Jayantis: Chaitra Vs Margashirsha

The most commonly celebrated Hanuman Jayanti falls in the month of Chaitra (March-April), on the full moon day known as Chaitra Purnima. This is the widely accepted version in North India, where it is believed that Lord Hanuman was born on this day to Anjana and Kesari, with blessings from Vayu, the wind god.

However, in Southern India, especially in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated during Margashirsha (December-January). Devotees in these regions observe a 41-day-long Deeksha leading up to Hanuman Jayanti, which culminates on Hanuman's "Anjaneya Jayanti" - a day considered highly auspicious.

Why the Difference?

The reason behind the two different dates lies in regional traditions and interpretations of ancient scriptures. While some texts in ancient Hindu scriptures like the Puranas place Hanuman's birth in Chaitra, others align it with Margashirsha. Over centuries, both traditions have evolved independently, and today both versions are respected and widely followed.

Celebrations Remain The Same

Despite the difference in dates, the spirit of Hanuman Jayanti remains the same - devotees chant the Hanuman Chalisa, offer prayers, visit temples and engage in acts of service. Lord Hanuman is revered as a symbol of strength, devotion, humility and fearlessness.