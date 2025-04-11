Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Date, History And Significance Of This Festival

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, one of the most revered deities in Hindu mythology. Known for his unwavering devotion to Lord Rama, superhuman strength and selfless service, Hanuman is worshipped by millions across India. In 2025, Hanuman Jayanti falls on Saturday, April 12, coinciding with the Chaitra Purnima (full moon day in the Hindu month of Chaitra).

Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Date and Timing

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Purnima Tithi Begins: April 11, 2025 - 9:25 PM

Purnima Tithi Ends: April 12, 2025 - 11:19 PM

Devotees typically observe rituals and prayers during the day, with some visiting Hanuman temples early in the morning to participate in aartis.

The History Behind Hanuman Jayanti

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman is believed to be the 11th Rudra avatar of Lord Shiva, born to Anjana and Kesari, with the blessings of the wind god Vayu. His birth is said to have occurred on Chaitra Purnima, under auspicious planetary alignments, signifying divine purpose and celestial strength.

Ramayana, one of the most sacred Hindu scriptures, lists the pivotal role Hanuman played in helping Lord Rama rescue Sita from the demon king Ravana. His tales of courage, loyalty and wit have made him an enduring figure in Indian spirituality and culture.

Significance of Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti is not just a celebration - it's a day of spiritual reflection and renewal of inner strength. Devotees observe fasts, recite the Hanuman Chalisa, perform Sundar Kand Paath, and visit Hanuman temples to offer prayers and sweets, especially boondi and jaggery.

Hanuman is considered the protector against evil forces and the granter of courage, energy and devotion. Many believe that worshipping him on this day helps remove obstacles, fears and doubts, making it especially popular among students, athletes and those facing challenges.