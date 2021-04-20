Navratri 2021 Day 8: Mahagauri Is Worshipped Today. Time, Puja Vidhi Here

Navratri 2020 Day 8: Today is Ashtami, the 8th day of Chaitra Navratri

Navratri 8th Day: Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped on the 8th day of Chaitra Navratri. Mahagauri represents wisdom, purity and austerity. Devotees believe that praying to Mahagauri helps them overcome all obstacles. It is believed that the planet Rahu is governed by Goddess Mahagauri. Goddess Mahagauri is depicted with four hands; she has the Trishul or trident in one right hand and her second right hand is in Abhaya Mudra. Mahagauri holds the Damaru in one left hand and the other left hand is in Varada Mudra. Goddess Mahagauri is fair and wears white clothes and that is why she is also known as Shwetambardhara.

Chaitra Navratri 8th Day: The auspicious muhurat for Ashtami puja today is as follows

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:54 am to 12:46 pm

Vijaya muhurat: 02:30 pm to 03:22 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 06:37 pm to 07:01 pm

Chaitra Navratri 8th Day: Mantra and puja vidhi

Mantra:Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah

Prarthana:Shwete Vrishesamarudha Shwetambaradhara Shuchih

Mahagauri Shubham Dadyanmahadeva Pramodada

Stuti: Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Mahagauri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Happy Navratri!