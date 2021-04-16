Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 4: Puja Vidhi, Mantra For Maa Kushmanda Here

Navratri 2021 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda is worshipped today.

Chaitra Navratri 2021: Today is day 4 of Chaitra Navratri. The day is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, the fourth incarnation of Goddess Durga or Shakti. Maa Kushmanda be believed to be the creator of the universe. According to Hindu scriptures, the universe was a dark and it was Kushmanda who brought light to the world with her divine smile and energy. She has the radiance and glow of the Sun that sustains the universe. Devotees believe that Maa Kushmanda blesses them with energy, health and strength.

Chaitra Navratri, one of the most significant festivals of the year for Hindus across the world, began on April 13 and will end with Ram Navami on April 21. During the nine-day Navratri, the nine avataars of Navdurga are worshipped. The festivities this year are muted due to surge in Covid infections in the country.

Kushmanda has eight hands and hence is also known as Ashtabhuja. She carries the lotus, bow and arrow, and kamandal in her right hands while the gada or mace, chakra and japa mala or prayer beads are on her left hands.

Navratri day 4: Puja Vidhi for Maa Kushmanda

A photo or an idol of Maa Kushmanda is kept near the kalash on the fourth day of Navratri puja. Red flowers and prasad of fruits, sweets are offered to Kushmanda today.

Mantra for Maa Kushmanda: Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah

Stuti for Maa Kushmanda: Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Aarti for Maa Kushmanda: Aarti is done at the end of the puja and the popular popular bhajan for Durga - Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali - is recited or sung. Many people also prefer to play the song

