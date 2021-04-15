Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 3: Know Puja Vidhi, Mantra For Ma Chandraghanta

Chaitra Navratri 2021: Day 3 of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta

Chaitra Navratri 2021: On the third day of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped. She is the third avtaar of Goddess Durga or Shakti. Maa Chandraghanta symbolises justice and strength. She has a crescent moon on her forehead and her vahana or vehicle is the lion. According to scriptures, Chandraghanta is has the half moon on her forehead after she married Lord Shiva. She has a third eye as well, which indicates that she is ready to fight the evil anytime. Maa Chandraghanta has the Trishul (trident), Gada (mace), Sword and Kamandal (pitcher) in her four left hands and the fifth left hand is in Varada Mudra. She carries a lotus flower, arrow, dhanush (bow) and Japa Mala (prayer beads) in her four right hands. The fifth right hand is in Abhaya Mudra.

Chaitra Navratri Day 3: Puja for Maa Chandraghanta

A photo or an idol of Chandraghanta is placed near the kalash, which was established during Ghatasthapana on the first day of Navratri.

A small pot filled with copper or earth and water is placed near the idol of the goddess

A betel nut and coconut is kept on the pot

Milk, ghee, honey and kheer are offered as prashad to the goddess during the puja

Akshat or grains of rice, roli, flowers and lamp are used during the puja

Mantra is chanted and aarti is performed after the puja is complete

Chaitra Navratri 2021

Mantra for Maa Chandraghanta: Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah

Stuti for Maa Chandraghanta: Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

(source: drikpanchang.com)

Wish all a Happy Navratri!