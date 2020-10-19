Navratri Day 3: Chandraghanta, 3rd Avatar Of Durga Is Worshipped Today

Navratri 2020 Image: Ma Chandraghanta is worshipped on third day of Navratri

It's the third day of Navratri. The puja of the day is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, the third avatar Of Goddess Durga. On Navratri, the nine avatars of Navdurga or Shakti is worshipped. Navratri days are considered as the most auspicious by Hindu devotees across India. Navratri and Durga Puja are celebrated across the country and each region has its unique rituals and festivities but the common factor binding all is the worship of 'Shakti'.

Navratri 2020: Know all about Maa Chandraghanta

Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of Goddess Durga, symbolises bravery and welfare. She rides a tigress and wears bright yellow. Maa Chandraghanta has half moon or chandra on her forehead. She has ten hands - the four on the left carry Trishul (trident), Gada (mace), Sword, and Kadal (stoup). Her fifth hand is in the Varada Mudra. The four arms on the right carry lotus, arrow, bow and japa mala or beads. The fifth arm on the left is in Abhaya Mudra.

Navratri 2020: Maa Chandraghanta puja stotra, prarthana

The Tritiya tithi upto 2:07 PM today.

Devotees recite Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah a hundred and eight times

Prarthana: Pindaja Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta || Prasadam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghanteti Vishruta

Stuti: Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthita || Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Navratri 2020 Day 3: Wishes, Images, Messages

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter and greeted people today. "... May all the devotees receive the blessings of Maa Chandraghanta... May everyone flourish...," he posted.



Happy Navratri 2020: Wish you safe and happy festive days!