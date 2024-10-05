Navratri 2024 Day 3: Significance Of Maa Chandraghanta's Worship Explained

Maa Chandraghanta is revered for her calm yet powerful presence.

Navratri 2024 Day 3: On the third day of Shardiya Navratri, October 5, Hindu devotees offer prayers to Maa Chandraghanta, the third avatar of Goddess Durga. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a specific avatar of Adi Shakti, collectively known as the Navdurgas. Maa Chandraghanta is revered for her calm yet powerful presence, symbolising courage and tranquillity. The Goddess is depicted riding a tigress, with ten hands holding various weapons, including a lotus flower, arrow, dhanush (bow), trishul (trident), and more. Her fifth right hand is in the Abhaya Mudra, offering protection, while her fifth left hand is in the Varada Mudra, bestowing blessings. Her name comes from the half-moon, or "Chandra," that adorns her forehead after her marriage to Lord Shiva, symbolising her transition from the calm form of Parvati to the warrior goddess, Chandraghanta.

In Hindu mythology, the bell sound from the moon on her forehead has immense power, capable of driving away negative energies and evil spirits. During her battles with demons, the sound alone sent many of them to their destruction. Devotees who worship her are believed to receive strength, courage, and protection from harm.

For those observing the third day of Navratri, special rituals are performed to honour Maa Chandraghanta. Devotees rise early and wear orange, a colour associated with positive energy and vibrance. The idol of the goddess is placed on a puja platform (chowki) and bathed in ingredients like Kesar (saffron), Ganga Jal, and Kewra. Offerings include yellow flowers, jasmine, panchamrit, mishri, and a kheer bhog.

The auspicious times to perform puja based on Drik Panchang are:

Brahma Muhurat: 4.38am to 5.27am

Abhijit Muhurat: 11.46am to 12.33pm

Vijaya Muhurat: 2.07pm to 2.55pm

Reciting her prayers and mantras, such as "Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah" and other stutis, strengthens the devotee's connection with the goddess and invokes her blessings of wealth, good fortune, and protection.