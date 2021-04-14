Pohela Boishakh 2021: Shubho Nabo Barsho Wishes For Bengali New Year

Pohela Boishakh 2021: Bengali New Year Poila Boisakh is on April 15. Shubho Nobo Barsho!

Pohela Boishakh 2021: The Bengali New Year is on April 15. Poila Boisakh or Pohela Boishakh is the first day of the month of Boishakh in the Bengali calendar. On Pohela Boishakh, people from West Bengal greet each other with ''Shubho Nabo Barsha'' or ''Happy New Year''. Pohela Boishakh is also celebrated in Bangladesh. The Bengali year 1428 begins on Pohela Boishakh 2021. The day is all about new clothes and great food. As the saying goes Maach, Mishti, Payesh (fish, sweets, kheer) are a must on the Bengali New Year day. This year, amid the pandemic, celebrations will be low-key but the festive spirit of Nabo Barsho will be alive in households and on social media with people meeting and greeting each other online across continents.

Pohela Boishakh 2021: Shubho Nobo Barsho!

Pohela Boishakh wishes, messages, SMS, pics to share with your friends and family

Shubho Nabo Barsho! Wish you happiness on Poila Boisakh!

