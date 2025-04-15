PM Modi Celebrates Bengali New Year 1432 With Warm Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended warm greetings on the occasion of 'Poila Boishakh' which marks the beginning of Bengali New Year 1432.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi wished the people prosperity and good health in the upcoming days of the new year.

"Best wishes on Poila Boishakh! I hope all your wishes are fulfilled this year. I pray for everyone's success, happiness, prosperity and good health. Shubho Nabo Barsho!" PM Modi said.

Greetings on Poila Boishakh! pic.twitter.com/Qw7IJPrR3x

- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2025

Poila Boishakh marks the beginning of the Bengali calendar year and is observed by Bengali communities in various parts of India and abroad. The term 'Polia' means first, and 'Boishakh' is the first month of the lunisolar Bengali calendar. Today, the community celebrates the beginning of the year 1432.

According to Bengali Sakabdi, the first day of the year is considered the most auspicious.

'Poila Boishakh' is observed by Bengalis worldwide, irrespective of geographical location, but the occasion has a special significance for Bengalis in Bangladesh and in Bengali-speaking areas of India, including West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam.

In celebration of the 'Noboborsho' (New Year), homes are cleaned and decorated to welcome the Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. The front door is decorated with alpana, a painting made with a mixture of ground rice and flour with water.

On the New Year, people wearing new dresses go to temples to pray and get blessings from God.Traditional Bengali cuisines are also prepared at home, and restaurants, especially in Kolkata, serve authentic Bengali cuisine that offers a gastronomic delight.

Shopkeepers start the day by performing Lakshmi-Narayan and Ganesh pooja, wishing for a prosperous year ahead. They start new business account books in God's name. As a custom, priests draw a Swastik symbol with vermilion on the trader's account book to bring good fortune in business.

