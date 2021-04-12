Baisakhi 2021: Date, History, Significance And Celebrations

Vaisakhi in 2021: The harvest festival of Punjab is called Baisakhi or Vaisakhi

Baisakhi 2021: This year Baisakhi, the grand harvest festival of Punjab, is on April 14. Baisakhiis one of the vibrant spring festivals of India that coincides with the Chaitra Navratri - a very auspicious time for Hindus in the country. Several states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, celebrate New Years in mid-April. On this day, the Sun enters the Aries zodiac sign or Mesha rashi, hence it's also called Mesha Sankranti or the first day of the New Year, according to the Hindu calendar. Let's take a look at the date and time ofBaisakhi. Happy Baisakhi 2021 in advance!

Baisakhi 2021 date and auspicious time

Baisakhi is on Wednesday, April 14

Baisakhi Sankranti moment is at 2:48 AM

Mesha Sankranti on Wednesday, April 14

This year, the puja for Baisakhi will begin at 8:39 PM

Baisakhi is a very significant festival. Here's why

Baisakhi is the New Year day for the Sikh community. On Baisakhi, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh Guru, had established the Khalsa in 1699. Guru Gobind Singh had declared that all human beings are equal.

Baisakhi is all about festivities, food, music, dance and celebrations but amid the surge in Covid infections we can still enjoy small family festivities. It's best to abide by the Covid protocols and stay safe.

Baisakhi celebrations

Traditionally on Baisakhi, beautiful Nagar Kirtans are taken out early in the morning. People go around the neighbourhood singing devotional hymns in praise of Guru Gobind Singh. This year however large gatherings will not be allowed due to the pandemic.

Baisakhi is a very special day at the Gurudwaras across the world. The famous Kada Prasad is made and distributed. Tradition langars are a must on Baisakhi.