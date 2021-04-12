Chaitra Navratri: Know All About Chaitra Navratri That Starts On April 13

Chaitra Navratri 2021: Ghatasthapana is of great significance on Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2021: Auspicious time, Ghatasthapana, puja vidhi and everything you need to know

2021 Chaitra Navratri starts on April 13 and ends on April 21. Chaitra Navratri is one of the two key Navratri days in the year. Chaitra Navratri is also known as Basant Navratri. Each day of the Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in special ways - the puja vidhi is different and prayers are offered to a different avatar of Navdurga or Shakti. On Chaitra Navratri, Hindu devotees invoke Goddess Durga for happiness, abundance, protection and victory. There are great religious traditions and significance attached to Chaitra Navratri. But this year, amid the pandemic, celebrations are low-key and there are restrictions in place across the country to stop the spread of the deadly infection. It is best to follow the Covid protocols and safely celebrate Chaitra Navratri at home with family.

Chaitra Navratri 2021: 9 forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped on each day of Chaitra Navratri

Chatra Navratri key timings you must know

Chaitra Navratri starts on April 13

Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapna muhurat: 5:18 AM to 9:31 AM

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat: 11:12 AM to 12:02 PM

Brahma Muhurta: 3:47 AM to 4:32 AM on April 14

Chaitra Navratri puja vidhi

Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana is the most important ritual of Chaitra Navratri. Ghatasthapana is the beginning of the nine-day Navratri. According to scriptures, there are distinct rules for Ghatasthapana, which is the invocation of Goddess Durga. The best time for Ghatasthapana on Pratipada is the morning but in case one is unable to do so, Abhijit muhurta is also a good time.



