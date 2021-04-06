Chaitra Navratri 2021: Know About All The 9 Days Of Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2021: Know about the 9 forms of Navdurga worshipped on Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2021: The nine-day Chaitra Navratri is one of the most auspicious time of the year for Hindus across the world as it also coincides with the new year or 'Naba Barsho' on April 13. Chaitra Navratri starts on April 13 and ends on April 21. During the Chaitra Navratri, Goddess Durga or Shakti is worshipped and devotees believe that she manifests herself in three main forms - Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati. Each day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to a particular form of the Goddess. The rituals and puja vidhi of each Navratri day are also different. Those who observe Chaitra Navratri fast through the day and eat only once after the sun sets. People avoid non-vegetarian food and alcoholic beverages for the nine days.

Chaitra Navratri: All about the 9 Navratri days

Day 1 is Pratipada: On this day 'Ghatasthapana,' is done and Shailputri, the first avatar of Navdurga is worshipped.

Day 2 is Dwitiya: On this day Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped.

Day 3 is Tritiya: Devi Chandraghanta, the third form of Goddess Durga is worshipped. Devotees pray to Maa Chandraghanta for strength and courage.

Day 4 is Chaturthi: On this day the devotees offer prayers to Maa Kushmanda, the fourth avatar of Durga.

Day 5 is Panchami: On this day Skandamata Puja is performed. She is the fifth avatar of Navdurga. According to Hindu scriptures, when Parvati gave birth to Kartikeya, also known as Skanda, she came to be known as Devi Skandamata.

Chaitra Navratri 2021: In some parts of the country Annapurna Puja is done during Chaitra Navratri



Day 6 is Shashthi: This is the day dedicated to Devi Katyayani, the sixth form of Durga. Katyayani symbolises power and she killed the demon Mahishasura.

Day 7 is Saptami: On this day Kalratri Puja is performed. Kaalratri Maa or Kali is the destroyer of all demons and evil.

Day 8 is Ashtami: This day is also known as Annapurna Ashtami and Devi Mahagauri is worshipped.

Day 9 is Navami: A festive day, this is the last day of the Chaitra Navratri also called Ram Navami. According to scriptures, Lord Ram was born on this day. On this day Siddhidatri Mata puja is performed. Devotees believe that offering prayers to Siddhidatri brings success, wealth and glory.