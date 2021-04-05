Chaitra Navratri 2021: When Is Chaitra Navratri? Here Are The Dates, Days

Chaitra Navratri 2021: This year Chaitra Navratri starts on April 13 and ends on April 22

Chaitra Navratri 2021: Know all about the festival also called Vasant Navratri

Chaitra Navratri starts on April 13. It is also called the Vasant Navratri as it takes place during the in spring season. For Hindu devotees, Chaitra Navratri is the time when they invoke the Goddess Durga or forms of Shakti for abundance, protection, happiness and victory in all walks of life. There are two main Navratri festivals in a year - one during the spring and another in autumn called the Sharad Navratri. Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri have great religious traditions and significance attached to it. Navratri is observed with great fervor and enthusiasm across the nation.

Chaitra Navratri 2021: Nava Durga or all nine avatars of Durga are worshipped on Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2021 dates and days

Chaitra Navratri (nine nights), as the name suggests, usually falls in the month of March or April. Normally it marks the first day of the Hindu calendar. Chaitra Navratri is observed during the Shukla Paksha or Full Moon phase in the month of Chaitra, according to the Hindu calendar. In Kashmir, it is called Navreh and in Maharashtra, the first day of the Hindu New Year is called Gudi Padwa.

Chaitra Navratri Day 1: 13th April (Tuesday) Pratipada

Chaitra Navratri Day 2: 14th April (Wednesday) Dwitiya

Chaitra Navratri Day 3: 15th April (Thursday) Tritiya

Chaitra Navratri Day 4: 16th April (Friday) Chaturthi

Chaitra Navratri Day 5: 17th April (Saturday) Panchami

Chaitra Navratri Day 6: 18th April (Sunday) Shasthi

Chaitra Navratri Day 7: 19th April 2021 (Monday) Saptami

Chaitra Navratri Day 8: 20th April (Tuesday) Annapurna Ashtami -Sandhi Puja begins at 12:19 AM on April 21 and ends at 1:07 AM on April 21

Chaitra Navratri Day 9: 21st April (Wednesday) Rama Navami

Chaitra Navratri Day 10: 22nd April (Thursday) Dashami, Navratri Parana

All nine days of the Navratri are dedicated to nine different forms of Durga or Nava Durga. The puja, rituals and offerings of each day of Chaitra Navratri differ according to form of Shakti being worshipped. The nine avatars of Durga are: Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. According of scriptures, Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on Rama Navami.