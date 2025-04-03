Chaitra Navratri 2025: Mahashtami And Navami Dates, Kanya Pujan Timing, And Muhurat Details

Chaitra Navratri 2025: With Chaitra Navratri 2025 spanning eight days instead of the usual nine, confusion has arisen regarding the correct dates for Kanya Pujan, the ritual of worshipping young girls as manifestations of Maa Durga. This auspicious practice holds significant religious importance in Hinduism and is typically observed on Maha Ashtami or Navami. Devotees are encouraged to consult the scriptures to determine the most auspicious day and time to perform Kanya Pujan, which involves honouring and feeding girls aged 1 to 10.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Mahashtami Tithi will begin on April 4 at 8:12 PM and end on April 5 at 7:26 PM. Following this, the Mahanavami Tithi will begin and end on April 6 at 7:22 PM. Therefore, Mahashtami will be observed on April 5, while Ram Navami will be observed on April 6.

For those observing the Kanya Pujan ritual during this period, the following muhurats are recommended:

- Kanya Pujan on Maha Ashtami (April 5, 2025):

- Muhurta Time: 11:59 AM to 12:49 PM

- Brahma Muhurta: 04:35 AM to 05:21 AM

- Morning Muhurta: 04:58 AM to 06:07 AM

- Kanya Pujan on Ram Navami (April 6, 2025):

- Abhijit Muhurta: 11:59 AM to 12:50 PM

The ritual of Kanya Pujan involves worshipping young girls (ages 1 to 10) as representations of Goddess Durga. It is considered one of the most significant rites during Chaitra Navratri and is believed to bring blessings for the worshippers. Devotees must complete the Pujan during the specified muhurats for maximum auspicious results.