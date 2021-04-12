Somvati Amavasya 2021: Lakhs At Haridwar Mahakumbh Amid Covid. Video Here

Somvati Amavasya 2021: At Haridwar Kumbh, on Somvati Amavasya, lakhs of devotees at Har Ki Pauri Ghat

Today is Somvati Amavasya. It is a most auspicious day in the Hindu calendar. At the Mahakumbh going on at Haridwar, lakhs of devotees have gathered at Har Ki Pauri Ghat, since daybreak, to offer prayers to the Sun god and take a holy dip. Amid the surge in Covid-19 infections, there are a number of restrictions in place. According to the police, pilgrims have been allowed at the ghats till 7 am and after that the area has been reserved for the akharas. Somvati Amavasya is the second Shahi Snan day ay the Kumbh.

"We are continuously appealing to people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. But due to the huge crowd, it is practically not possible to issue challans today. It is very difficult to ensure social distancing at ghats," Kumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal told news agency ANI, adding that "A stampede-like situation may arise if we would try to enforce social distancing at ghats...".

Video from Haridwar Mahakumbh on Somvati Amavasya: See here

#WATCH | People take a holy dip in Ganga river at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/xgnAbc9hAW — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

Somvati Amavasya: Puja Muhurta, Puja Vidhi and all the details

Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi upto 10:16 AM

Amavasya tithi ends at 8.02 AM on April 12.

Here how to observe Somvati Amavasya today

Devotees usually wake up early in the morning

They take a bath in a water body nearby or even at home at the Brahma Muhurta

Devotees offer water and pray to the Suryadev at sunrise.

Prayers are offered to ancestors also on Somvati Amavasya

Many devotees fast on Somvati Amavasya

Many also like to offer food and other things to the poor and needy