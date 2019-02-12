Dilip Kumar's 'Love And Greetings' To Fans On Twitter. Shares New Pic With Wife Saira Banu

Dilip Kumar with his wife Saira Banu (Image courtesy TheDilipKumar)

Fans and followers of Dilip Kumar were treated to a brand new picture of the veteran actor on his Twitter timeline on Tuesday evening. The 96-year-old actor shared a candid monochrome picture of himself with his wife Saira Banu and captioned it: "My love and greetings to all of you. God bless." In the picture, the veteran actor can be seen seated in a couch while Saira Banu feeds him (what appears to be a piece of cake). "Be always healthy sir. Love you with my whole heart," read a comment on his Twitter post. "I am so very happy to see you, It gives me pleasure no end. God bless you with good health and keep you in good stead always, with affection and love for both of you," wrote another Twitter user.

My love and greetings to all of you. God bless. pic.twitter.com/fyUhEI1iWk — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) February 12, 2019

Dilip Kumar celebrated his 52nd wedding anniversary in October last year. On the special day, Saira Banu, who often operates Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle, sent out a message for the legendary actor. Saira Banu shared a throwback picture of herself with Dilip Kumar and wrote: "My Kohinoor, my sahib, the man of my dreams, my Yusuf jaan and I can't thank enough- the millions of well-wishers, friends and family for your beautiful messages, calls and greetings on our 52 years of marriage today, Attaching a personal favourite photo."

Dilip Kumar, who was born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan, married Saira Banu on October 1966. Bothe actors have featured together in films such as Sagina Mahato, Chhoti Bahu and Duniya. Dilip Kumar is best known for featuring in films like Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam, Madhumati, Devdas and Naya Daur.