Dharmendra Shares Throwback Gem Featuring Dilip Kumar From Sunny's <i>Betab Mahurat</i>

Dharmendra loves to treat his Instafam with throwback images. Recently, the actor shared a monochrome picture featuring his son Sunny Deol with superstar Dilip Kumar. The image shows the late superstar playfully punching Sunny on his cheek.

In the caption, Dharmendra wrote, "Dalip saheb ka pyaar bhara duayen dete haath Sunny ko film BETAB ke mahurat par hi naseeb ho gaya tha. [Dilip saab was wishing his best to my son Sunny on the muhuraat of Betaab. He was lucky to meet him]," followed by a string of red heart and evil eye emojis.

Earlier, in an interview with NDTV, Dharmendra recalled his first-ever meeting with Dilip Kumar. The actor said, "When I went first met him, it was when I heard his sister Farida was working at Times of India. I quickly asked 'I want to meet Dilip sahib' so she said okay, she got me a meeting for 8:30 the next day and I could not wait for 8:30, felt like a 8 and 1/2 lifetime when I went and sat at his Pali hill home from 8:30 in the evening till 1:30."

Dharmendra mentioned that Dilip Kumar was like his elder brother and he wishes to write about him someday.

"I wonder how come we were not born from the same mother he would make me understand so many things. So many such fond memories. He is really my brother, as an actor he was par excellence. At this time I can't say more but when I meet you someday or I'll write about him because his memories will stay alive as long as I'm alive. His memories will surround me as a brother like a shadow," he added.

Dilip Kumar's career spanned over five decades. The actor played the lead role in nearly 60 films. He died at the age of 98 on July 7, 2021.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.