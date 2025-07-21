Alia Bhatt Posts Glowing Review Of <i>Saiyaara</i>, Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Thank Their "Superhero"

Saiyaara co-stars Ahaan Panday and Aneeth Padda are on cloud nine. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, is receiving favourable reviews from both the audience and critics and is on the way to becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of this year.

What makes the feeling special for newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneeth Padda is being praised by Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, someone from the film fraternity whose work they have admired for long.

Alia Bhatt "gushed" about Saiyaara, its lead actors, its director, and production house Yash Raj Films in a heartfelt Instagram post.

What Alia Bhatt Said About Saiyaara

Alia Bhatt, who is Saiyaara director Mohit Suri's first cousin, shared a glowing review of the film starring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday on Instagram on Sunday.

In her post, the actor said, "It's safe to say... two beautiful, magical STARS are born. @aneetpadda_ @ahaanpandayy - I don't remember the last time I looked at two actors with such awe. With stars in my eyes... watching the stars in yours. You both shine with such individuality, such honesty - I could watch you again, and again, and again. (And let's be honest... I probably will.) I've already gushed to you both individually - but clearly, once was not enough. So here I am. Gushing. Again."

She also praised Mohit Suri for his direction.

"To the captain of this very wonderful ship @mohitsuri - what a film. What feeling. What music!!!!!!!! You made me feel things that only the movies can make you feel. Saiyaara is full of heart, full of soul, full of something that just stays with you... in the best way.

"To the entire team, to @yrf - congratulations on this beautiful creation. This isn't just a film. It's a moment. And I'm so glad I got to feel it," said Alia Bhatt, who is next set to star in Yash Raj Films's first female spy action film Alpha.

How Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday Reacted To Alia Bhatt's Post

Both Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday were clearly overwhelmed.

In the comments section of Alia Bhatt's post, Aneet Padda wrote, "You're my hero, always have been. Ever since I can remember. Thank you. The beauty that you are."

Ahaan Panday said, "Thank you superhero :))"

Mohit Suri simply wrote, "Love you".

