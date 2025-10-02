Why Rani Mukerji Believes Her Wedding Pictures With Aditya Chopra Will Never Be Made Public

Rani Mukerji has always been very particular about her private life. The actress, who is married to filmmaker and producer Aditya Chopra, recently opened up about why their wedding pictures will most likely never be released.

What's Happening

Rani Mukerji was recently in conversation with ANI, where she shared why her wedding was kept private.

When the host jokingly remarked that perhaps the couple's wedding pictures would be revealed on their silver jubilee, Rani laughed and said, "That's a very good idea."

Explaining the reason behind their privacy, Rani said, "My husband is a very private person, and he wanted the wedding to be very private. Obviously, I don't think he would ever want the wedding pictures to be out."

Why Rani Mukerji Keeps Her Personal Life Away From The Spotlight

Rani Mukerji also shared her views on why she has always maintained clear boundaries between her personal and professional life. She said that one needs to "protect their environment."

She told ANI, "I was always private, because my work and personal lives are different. If you've seen me through the years, I only make an appearance when there's a reason for it. It's not always, all the time. Because I do think that there are certain things you need to keep to yourself. You need to protect your environment slightly. Everything can't be for everyone to see, because we are already so exposed, so that exposure is enough. There are things that you need to keep private - where you are going, what you're doing, and what you're doing with your family."

She continued, "I don't see them as rules, I see it as a way of life. Rules are often perceived as something imposed by others that must be followed blindly. That's not correct, because Adi as a person is very independent, and he has a lot of respect for women. That's how Yash uncle and Pam aunty brought him up."

How Yash Chopra And Pamela Chopra Taught Aditya Chopra To Respect Women

Rani Mukerji further revealed that Aditya Chopra respects women deeply, and these values were instilled in him by his parents. She noted that Pamela Chopra had a very crucial role to play in Yash Chopra's life, which strongly influenced Aditya while growing up.

Rani added, "When you see Yash uncle's films, there's a lot of importance given to female characters. And Pam aunty was a very important person in Yash uncle's professional and personal life. The way Adi treats me in his life, there's a lot of respect. He doesn't tell me there's a certain thing I should do; it's my choice. In fact, he tells me to go out more often."

In A Nutshell

Rani Mukerji explained why her wedding pictures with Aditya Chopra may never be made public. She also spoke about how Aditya was raised by role models like Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra, which shaped his deep respect for women.

ALSO READ | Rani Mukerji On Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Exploring "Uncomfortable" Relationship Truths: "India Wasn't Ready For It"