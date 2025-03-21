Why Rani Mukerji Fell In Love With Aditya Chopra: "He Is Extremely Private"

Rani Mukerji and the Chairman of Yash Raj Films—Aditya Chopra got married on April 21, 2014. They welcomed their daughter Adira on December 9, 2015. Rani has kept her personal life extremely private, with her daughter protected from the media.

Aditya Chopra is known to never face the camera, although we saw a brief glimpse of him in the documentary The Romantics. Rani, however, has spoken a little, now and then, during some media interactions.

In an interaction with News18, as reported by Deccan Chronicle, Rani once revealed that the fact that Aditya Chopra has managed to stay so private in the movie business was truly admirable.

She said, "The reason why I fell in love with my husband was because he is extremely private. For me, after being in the industry for so many years, he was one person I respected. It is very difficult to respect people in the fraternity as you know the inside out of everything. So, Adi was one of those rare people who I respected, who I still respect, because of his ethos, work pattern, and the way he is. Because I am private myself, it makes us a good couple because we are very happy going nowhere."

She further added, "For Adi, I feel if he was to be like Karan Johar, I don't think I'd have fallen in love with him. Karan is everywhere, he is so social and he is the life of a party. Every day he is doing something or the other. The thing with me is that I need my family at home. I am a very family-oriented person. I would go mad if my husband was working; as it is half the time he is at the studio. Imagine, him having a social life beyond his films. Half the time, I would not get to see him. I am very happy and content that he (Aditya Chopra) is not a social person. After his work, he comes back home to me."

Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. She is gearing up for Mardaani 3, slated to release in theatres in 2026.

