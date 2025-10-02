Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Her Postpartum Weight Loss Journey: 'Breastfeeding Burns A Lot Of Calories'

Alia Bhatt recently appeared on Amazon Prime's talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, alongside Varun Dhawan.

During the candid conversation with hosts Kajol and Twinkle, the 32-year-old actor spoke about the changes she went through after giving birth to her daughter Raha in November 2022, especially the weight loss that drew both attention and speculation.

How Alia Lost Weight After Pregnancy

Like any women, Alia too put on weight during her pregnancy. But after giving birth, her body responded differently.

Speaking about it, she shared, "After giving birth to Raha, I actually put on quite a bit of weight. I was breastfeeding, and it burns a lot of calories, and I was also eating clean. So I lost a lot of the weight quite quickly."

Studies show that breastfeeding can support weight loss for some people, but the effect is usually modest and varies widely by individual factors like diet, sleep, stress, and breastfeeding exclusivity and duration.

Many lactating parents burn roughly 400-500 extra calories per day making milk, which can help create a calorie deficit, but increased appetite, fatigue, and lifestyle demands may offset this, so not everyone loses weight while nursing.

Alia's revelation highlights something many new mothers experience-weight loss that does not always come from intense workouts or extreme diets, but from natural processes.

Breastfeeding in particular plays a major role in burning calories, and paired with clean eating, it helped Alia shed the extra kilos without effort.

Facing Trolling After Losing Weight

While her natural weight loss might sound like a blessing, Alia admitted it came with its own set of problems.

She recalled being subjected to unnecessary scrutiny online. "I remember there was a picture that came out and they were like oh my god, there were trolls, like she has done this through unnatural process. 'Why did she have to lose weight so quickly. It's fine, take your time, Alia.' I saw this and I was like 'oh no, it just happened naturally this way'."

The comments reflected a larger misconception around women's bodies post pregnancy. Not every new mother follows the same pattern-factors like metabolism, genetics, lifestyle, and health play a big role.

