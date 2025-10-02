Rukmini Vasanth Shares Emotional Note After <i>Kantara: Chapter 1</i> Release, Says The Film Gave Her A New Perspective On Life

Actress Rukmini Vasanth, who plays the female lead in director Rishab Shetty's magnum opus Kantara: Chapter 1, has penned an emotional note of gratitude. She pointed out that the film not only challenged her but also taught her and gave her a new perspective on life.

Taking to her Instagram handle to share the heartfelt post, the actress wrote, "Over a year ago, I had the privilege of joining the team of Kantara: Chapter 1. It has challenged me, taught me, improved the way I approach my craft and given me a new perspective on life. This film is a labour of love, painstakingly brought to life by the hundreds of people who worked day and night on it - I am so grateful to have been a part of this mesmerising film."

Rukmini reserved her deepest appreciation for director Rishab Shetty, acknowledging his vision and relentless spirit. "Rishab sir has been the rock of this project. Sir, your hard work and leadership of this magnificent film have been so inspiring. Thank you for your faith in me and for helping me through this journey," she penned.

She also extended her thanks to the Hombale Films family - Vijay Kiragandur, Chaluve Gowda, Adarsh, and the many unsung heroes who toiled behind the camera to bring this cinematic experience to life.

About Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1, produced by Hombale Films, has been released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English on October 2. The creative team of the film includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan.

