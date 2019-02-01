'Content-Driven Films Are Doing Well These Days,' Says Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur shared this image. (Image courtesy: shekharkapur)

Content-rich films are taking precedence over star-studded outings in Indian cinema as increasing number of audiences have started lapping up fresh ideas, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has said. Shekhar Kapur, who was in Kolkata on Thursday to promote Kaushik Ganguly's Nagar Kirtan, said people are bored of films that are high on star cast, but low on substance.

Nagar Kirtan has fetched four National Awards last year - Special Jury, Best Actor, Best Costume and Best Make-up Artist.

"There is need for disruption in the trends. People get bored with the star system (star- studded films) as they look all the same after a point of time. "In fact, content-driven films are doing well these days as audiences are looking for fresh ideas," Shekhar Kapur, who headed the 'feature film' jury for 65th National Film Awards,told PTI.

Asked if language could be a barrier for regional films in establishing a connect with the audiences, he replied in the negative. "You have subtitles in a film, it can also be dubbed,"he said.

The veteran director, who had received critical acclaim for historical biopics on Queen Elizabeth, also said that "commercial success of films cannot be predicted, but films should be made with a heart."

"There is expectation and hope with each and every piece of creative work, but you can't design its success," he asserted. The Padma Shri awardee, however, pitched for promotional events before a film's release to ensure its maximum reach.

"A successful film needs promotion. As people have short memories, they need constant reminders," Shekhar Kapur, who made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Masoom in 1983,said.

Asked if he was open to collaboration with Nagar Kirtan director Kaushik Ganguly, the filmmaker said, "If he (Ganguly) offers me something, I would love to."

Nagar Kirtan, starring Riddhi Sen and Ritwick Chakraborty, tells the story of a woman trapped in the body of a man. It is set for release on February 15.