Babil Talks About Mom Sutapa's 'Sacrifices' For Late Irrfan Khan: 'He'd Be Nothing Without Her'

Babil Khan with his family (Courtesy: babil.i.k)

Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is all set to make his acting debut. Before his debut, he featured on the cover of GQ Magazine and talked about his mother Sutapa Sikdar's "sacrifices." He said, "She ­sacrificed her career to raise us and make sure Baba's work continued uninterrupted. And let me tell you, she's a very ambitious woman. It takes a lot to put your ambitions aside for your partner, for your children. It must've killed her to do it and yet she did. Baba was Baba because Mumma was Mumma. He'd be nothing without her. And I don't think she gets enough ­credit. Not even from Baba."

Babil Khan added that Irrfan Khan realised about his wife Sutapa Sikdar's sacrifices only in his last days and said, "It was only after his sickness that he acknowledged the scale of her contribution towards his success."

A few days back, Babil Khan had shared throwback photos of his father and mother and had captioned them as "My dear one, must I abide by the rules of our world or of our love. For as I grow older, they become increasingly disparate. The second picture is cropped in order to illuminate a closer look at their faces and hence it is not Sudeep sir's original composition. I cropped the image with utmost sensitivity to the fact that I am changing the composition of Sudeep Sir's photograph but it is still a manipulated composition and that is the reason I would like to make the viewers aware of this fact."

Irrfan Khan died in April 2020, after his battle with neuroendocrine cancer. He was a part of many blockbuster films and was also seen in Hollywood movies. His last film Angrezi Medium released after his death.

On the work front, just like his father, Babil Khan is also all set to make his acting debut. He will make his debut with Qala, co-starring Tripti Dimri. Babil Khan also has a film on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, The Railway Man.