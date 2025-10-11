Babil Khan Returns To Social Media After Viral Instagram Video Calling Bollywood "Rude": "I Was Crying Out For Help"

After taking a break from Instagram for several months, Babil Khan has reactivated his account. His return follows the fallout from a viral video he shared back in May. In the clip, Babil Khan called out the “fake” side of Bollywood and even name-dropped several people, including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and Arijit Singh.

In his comeback post, Babil Khan shared a picture of himself wearing a red sweater. The actor was sitting on a desk with a flower in his mouth. Another photo featured him looking at the camera through a glass tumbler.

In the caption, he wrote a poem that read, “Didn't mean to eavesdrop, This glass house has lean walls. I wore my heart on my sleeves, now I have blood soaked t-shirts. I needed time to heal, my demons left me with deep cuts. Insomnia and panic had me making wired confessions, I was crying out for help, I couldn't stifle my expression, the toll was heavy on my health, my soul was tired of repression, “you were fighting with your girl while I was fighting my depression…wait..”

Babil Khan received a lot of support from his industry friends in the comments section.

Actor Vijay Varma wrote, "Babil we got your back."

Gulshan Devaiah added, “Look who's here.”

Aparshakti Khurana simply penned, "Bro," followed by a red heart emoji.

Getting back to the controversy, in the now-deleted viral video, Babil Khan had called out Bollywood for its rudeness. The actor looked visibly upset as he broke down in tears.

He was heard saying, "Bollywood is so f***ed, Bollywood is so, so rude. What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal and Adarsh Gourav and even... Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names.”

Soon after, Babil Khan's family and team clarified that the video was taken out of context, stating that he was just having a tough day and is now doing fine. They explained that Babil was actually expressing admiration for his peers, including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor, who he believes are positively contributing to Indian cinema with their authenticity and passion.

Babil Khan was last seen in the ZEE5 original cyber-thriller film Logout.

